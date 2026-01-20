Nigeria: River Park - Court Strikes Out Criminal Charges Against Ghanaian Investors, Lawyer

An FCT High Court in Gwarinpa has struck out the criminal charges brought against Ghanaian investors and owners of JonahCapital Ltd led by Sam Jonah and four others over the River Park Estate dispute.

Justice Modupe-Osho Adebiyi, on Tuesday, struck out the matter after the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, announced the discontinuance of the charges.

After reviewing the Federal Government of Nigeria's application, the judge said, "the case is hereby struck out."

The Nigerian Police Force had on June 25 filed a 26-count criminal charge before an FCT High Court in Gwarinpa against directors of JonahCapital Ltd namely Sam Jonah, Kojo Ansah, Victor Quainoo, a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd, and their Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome alleging forgery of the ownership document of the company.

However, at the resumed hearing, an assistant state counsel from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Aishatu Kalthungo, informed the court that she was instructed to withdraw the matter relying on the powers in Section 174 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999.

She said she has a directive based on a notice of withdrawal dated December 30, 2025 and filed on January 2, 2026, "asking me to withdraw this matter."

It will be recalled that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) had, on December 30, 2025, in an investigation report, dismissed allegations of forgery, fraudulent activities against the Ghanaian investors and their Nigerian lawyer, which was the basis for the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)'s unlawful expropriation of their shares to former shareholders of the company.

Consequently, the Attorney General of the Federation directed the CAC to immediately rescind all administrative measures taken on the basis of the report of the IGP Monitoring Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, adding that the commission is advised "to refrain from taking any action that will undermine the authority and integrity of the courts."

The AGF criticised as misleading, the police investigation report by the IGP Monitoring Unit led by Akin Fakorede, which disregarded the burden and standard of proof necessary to establish criminal liability, and inappropriately attempted to characterise a commercial disagreement involving ownership, shareholdings and contractual obligations as a criminal matter, while discarding the "valid, comprehensive, unbiased and affirmed report of the Special Investigation Panel on Petitions relating to the ownership structure of Houses of for Africa Nigeria Ltd, JonahCapital Nigeria Ltd and River Park Estate, Lugbe dated 28th March, 2025."

Although the criminal charges against the investors have been dropped, the Registrar General of the CAC has failed to comply with the directive of the Attorney General of the Federation to rescind the cancellation of the records of the investors' companies.