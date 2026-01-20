Nigeria: LEA Records 77,792 Arrests, Seizes 14.8m Kilograms of Drugs in 5 Years - Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, says the agency arrested 77,792 suspects, including 128 drug barons, in the past five years.

Marwa said the Agency also secured 14,225 convictions within the period, which saw other outstanding records like the seizures of over 14.8 million kilograms of illicit substances.

Marwa stated this in his remarks at the 11th Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CCEO) awards and commendation ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the era of Nigeria serving as a safe haven for criminal drug enterprises was over.

"When I first resumed in 2021, I promised to take the fight to the doorsteps of the merchants of death.

"Today, the numbers speak for themselves. Through our collective resilience, we have sent a clear message that Nigeria is no longer a safe haven for illicit drug enterprises.

"It's therefore heartwarming to note that in the last five years, we recorded significant operational successes, including the arrest of 77,792 drug offenders, including 128 identified drug barons who were central to major trafficking networks.

"We seized a total of 14,847,486.34 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs, thereby significantly disrupting both local and transnational supply chains.

"In further strengthening the criminal justice response to drug offences, the agency successfully prosecuted and secured convictions against 14,225 offenders, reinforcing deterrence and affirming that drug crime attracts consequences," he said.

Marwa said that in line with the balanced approach, the agency also prioritised drug demand reduction.

This, he said, was through structured treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation programmes, adding that 32,442 drug users received professional intervention.

"Additionally, 13,735 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities were conducted across schools, motor parks, workplaces, worship centres, and communities.

"These have helped in expanding preventive awareness and citizen engagement nationwide," he said.

The NDLEA boss further highlighted the results of the last half-decade of drug control efforts of the agency under his leadership.

He, however, noted that the achievements would not have been possible without the support of the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.

Marwa expressed his profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his unflinching support and the trust reposed in his leadership.

"These achievements are not accidental. They are the result of discipline, leadership, intelligence-led operations, and clear performance expectations. This journey would not have been possible without the unflinching support of the President.

"I therefore wish to express my profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the absolute trust he has reposed in my leadership and in the entire workforce of this agency.

"Mr President's decision to extend our mandate is a call to more work. We assure him, and indeed all Nigerians, that the successes of the past five years are merely a foundation.

"In this second tenure, we will escalate the war against drug abuse and trafficking to new heights of efficiency and results", he stated. (NAN)