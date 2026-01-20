Nigeria: Lagos to Begin Lekki-Epe Road Rehabilitation January 25

The Lagos State Government says 20km carriageway rehabilitation on the Lekki/Epe Road will begin on Sunday and last for about 64 days.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Olufemi Daramola, said this during a tour of the corridor.

"Recall that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has awarded the contract for the upgrade of Lekki-Epe Road - from Admiralty to Jubilee Bridge (both bounds).

"After a stakeholders' meeting, we moved to site. Because of the Yuletide, work was postponed, but we are here to reassess and to plan for the commencement of the project," he said.

He said that the 20km carriageway upgrade would be a flexible pavement known as asphalt pavement.

The official said that the work would be carried out in eight sections.

"We will take it section by section," he said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said that traffic management during the rehabilitation would be carried out at various intersections rather than across the entire corridor at once.

He said that intersection one would begin at Chevron and end at Igbo-Efon, adding that work would be carried out on the Lagos-bound carriageway for an estimated 64 days using a structured eight-intersection phased approach.

"To facilitate construction while maintaining vehicular movement, the Lagos-bound carriageway will be closed in segments.

"Traffic will be diverted to the Epe-bound carriageway using a dynamic lane sharing system: morning peak (4.00 a.m. - 12.00 p.m.)."

Osiyemi said that two lanes on the Lagos-bound carriageway would be available for motorists, while a lane would be available on the Epe-bound carriageway.

"Road shoulders on the Epe-bound side are being graded to augment space for these diversions."

He advised motorists to connect the Coastal Road from Ogombo via Abraham Adesanya to avoid the Lekki-Epe Expressway during the construction.

"Also available to motorists is a strategic alternative route that will link the Coastal Road from Eleganza via Orchid through Lafiaji and Naale Street," he said.

Osiyemi said that adequate traffic management personnel, directional signage, sufficient illumination and road safety measures would be deployed throughout the project duration to reduce inconvenience to road users.

He said that the state government was working closely with key stakeholders, including the Lekki-Epe Residents Association, to create more awareness about the construction.

He said that the project was aimed at improving road durability, safety, and commuter experience on the critical transport corridor.

"The phased approach, combined with robust traffic management, is specifically designed to reduce congestion, prevent panic, and maintain steady traffic flow throughout the project period," he said.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, also assured that adequate traffic management personnel would be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.

Giwa urged motorists to use alternative routes if they had no reason to be on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

"We have equally made arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists during this period," he said.

