Nigeria: SSANU Urges FG to Conclude Talks With Non-Teaching Varsity Unions

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has urged the Federal Government to urgently conclude renegotiations with non-teaching university unions.

The non-teaching unions include SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

SSANU President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, made the call while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ibrahim was reacting to the recent signing of a renegotiated agreement between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said the ASUU agreement was commendable but insufficient to guarantee lasting industrial peace across universities.

According to him, total stability requires similar urgency in concluding negotiations with other university-based unions.

"The ASUU agreement is a welcome development, but it does not automatically translate to total industrial peace in the university system.

"Government must urgently conclude renegotiations with SSANU, NASU, and NAAT to avoid fresh unrest and sustain the current stability on campuses," Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim described the situation as "not yet uhuru", warning that unresolved negotiations could trigger fresh tensions.

He said the unions were parties to outstanding 2009 agreements yet to be fully implemented.

Ibrahim noted that discussions had commenced and urged the government to conclude them promptly.

He warned that selective negotiations could breed mistrust and perceptions of unequal treatment.

The SSANU president said universities function as integrated systems with interdependent roles.

He said non-teaching staff were critical to security, healthcare, laboratories, power supply and campus maintenance.

According to him, neglecting non-teaching staff welfare could disrupt academic activities and calendars.

Ibrahim expressed concern that delays could reverse recent gains in industrial harmony.

He urged the government to demonstrate fairness, inclusiveness and sincerity through concrete actions.

He also warned that approaching 2027 political activities could complicate delayed negotiations.

Ibrahim advised the government to respect collective bargaining to sustain trust and industrial peace in the tertiary education sector. (NAN)