Congo-Kinshasa/Nigeria: FIFA to Decide On Nigeria's Petition February

A verdict by world football governing body FIFA on Nigeria's petition against DR Congo following a 2026 World Cup Playoffs is expected to be announced next month, top officials have informed only SCORENigeria

This past week, various reports suggested "positive vibes" on a petition by Nigeria against DR Congo.

The NFF have alleged that DRC paraded several players who are not eligible for a World Cup Playoffs clash in Rabat, Morocco, in November.

They therefore demanded that DRC be thrown out of the World Cup qualifiers as a result.

DRC advanced to the Intercontinental Playoffs after they beat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after scores stood at 1-1 even after extra time.

In March in Mexico, they are scheduled to clash with the winners of the Playoffs tie between Jamaica and New Caledonia.