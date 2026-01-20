Liberia: Jeety Rubber, SRC Boost Community Welfare in Weala

Jeety Rubber and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation, have dedicated a deep-borehole well to the people of Weala as part of the company's ongoing effort to provide access to free and safe drinking water in their operational areas.

The well, which runs on the companies' power supply, brings to nine the number of boreholes operated by Jeety Rubber and SRC, with a combined capacity of more than 18,000 gallons per day, serving more than 6,000 people.

According to a 2022 WHO and UNICEF report, access to safe drinking water remains a significant challenge in Liberia, with only about 10 percent of the population served by safely managed water systems, while the majority rely on contaminated streams and open wells.

"When you provide access to clean water, you are not only improving public health, but you are also investing in the dignity of the people and productivity," Margibi County Superintendent O. Jay Morris said during the commissioning ceremony of the donated well in Weala. "We therefore commend Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation for recognizing that corporate success must go hand in hand with community development."

According to Superintendent Morris, by providing reliable access to water for the people of Weala, Jeety Rubber and SRC have reduced the time households would spend searching for water, particularly for women and children, creating conditions that allow households to pursue education, employment, and small-scale economic activities with greater stability.

The superintendent described the companies' effort as an "investment in people," emphasizing that improved access to clean and safe drinking water strengthens community resilience and reduces family struggles with waterborne diseases. He noted that such investments contribute to long-term social progress by easing pressure on already limited public services while fostering a more sustainable relationship between the people of Weala, Jeety Rubber, and SRC.

"Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation are not just economic pillars of Margibi County; they are partners in progress. They provide employment for thousands of our citizens and contribute significantly to our county's revenue," Superintendent Morris added. "Their presence has transformed lives and communities. As such, I appreciate their understanding that long-term operations depend on healthy, stable, and empowered communities. I therefore call on them to continue on this path in all of their host communities."

The ongoing water project is part of Jeety Rubber and SRC's efforts to improve the health and educational well-being of the people of Weala and the broader Cinta District, Margibi County.

These initiatives include the ongoing expansion of the companies' 50-bed clinic to feature four operating theaters and a dedicated eye clinic, the establishment of a US$10,000 annual district scholarship fund, and a daily feeding program to combat hunger.

Other projects include the donation of a fully equipped ambulance for emergency medical services, regular eye-care outreach programs, sponsorship of specialized treatments for patients requiring advanced medical care, including eye care, and financial and technical support for Margibi County sports teams.

Speaking earlier, business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, CEO and owner of Jeety Rubber and SRC, noted that the companies' projects are driven by the desire to invest in the human capital development of the people of Weala and Margibi County, creating opportunities that strengthen community resilience, enhance education and health outcomes, and foster long-term socio-economic growth.

According to Mr. Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety, his companies' approach is guided by the principle of "mutual corporate growth"--that is, corporate success should result in gains in essential services and opportunities for residents, which in turn contribute to a stable, productive, and empowered workforce.

"By investing in clean water, health care, and education, we are investing in the future of the people who live and work alongside us," he said, adding that these investments are intended to address both immediate needs and long-term challenges. "When communities have access to essential services, families are healthier, children can attend school consistently, and local economies can flourish. Our goal is to empower individuals so that they can contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities while benefiting from the growth our companies generate."