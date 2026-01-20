Liberia: NPA Launches Comprehensive Occupational Health and Safety/Fire Prevention Program

The National Port Authority (NPA) on Friday, January 16, 2026, officially launched its Occupational Health and Safety and Fire Prevention Program.

The event, attended by dignitaries, industry stakeholders, and safety professionals, marked a pivotal step in aligning Liberia's port operations with international best practices and ensuring the well-being of all port users.

Speaking on behalf of Managing Director Sekou Hussein Dukuly, Deputy Managing Director for Operations Emmanuel Horton underscored the program's significance as a testament to the Authority's unwavering commitment to safety as a core organizational value. "The safety of our workforce and the protection of our national assets are non-negotiable priorities," he stated. "This program reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of vigilance, responsibility, and preparedness across all levels of port operations."

He said the Managing Director's "vision and leadership are embedded in every aspect of this program," underscoring that safety at the NPA is now a foundational principle rather than a procedural formality.

Horton stressed that the NPA, as the country's economic gateway, is "a living system of people, processes, and purpose," adding that safety remains "non-negotiable."

He explained that the Occupational Health and Safety and Fire Prevention Program directly affirms the Authority's resolve to ensure that "every employee, contractor, and visitor deserves a safe working environment," while aligning port operations with national regulations and international maritime safety protocols.

According to Horton, the program signals a strategic transition from reactive responses to preventive and integrated safety management. "Compliance is not a formality; it is a foundation," he declared.

He further stated that the NPA leadership is investing in systems, training, and oversight to ensure that safety practices are not only enforced but internalized across all operational levels.

He linked the initiative to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s ARREST Agenda, describing the program as part of a broader national drive toward institutional reform, sustainability, and operational readiness.

He explained that the initiative is guided by three operational benchmarks, beginning with the integration of health and safety protocols into everyday workflows, from cargo handling to vessel berthing and gate operations.

He disclosed that the Authority is also upgrading infrastructure through modern fire suppression systems and equipment, while ensuring facilities meet the highest safety standards. In addition, Horton said the NPA is prioritizing preparedness through scenario-based training and the strengthening of emergency response units, noting that "operational readiness means we don't wait for incidents to test our systems."

Highlighting the practical intent of the program, Horton stated that fire trucks, sirens, and safety officers are now subject to strict readiness protocols, adding that safety officers are "not just trained, they are empowered." He told stakeholders that the engagement was a reminder that safety is a shared responsibility and invited partners to hold the NPA accountable, collaborate, and champion safety across all layers of port operations. "This is not the end; it is the beginning of a new operational ethos," he said.

Providing a technical overview of the program, Erickson Trocon Brown introduced the Occupational Health and Safety and Fire Prevention framework as an institutional system covering shipping lines, contractors, and service providers operating within the NPA footprint. He stressed that the implementation framework is anchored in governance and policy, drawing authority from Liberia's Decent Work Act and the recently adopted Regulation 19 supporting occupational safety.

Brown emphasized that the program strengthens, rather than replaces, national emergency institutions, noting that the NPA is working in partnership with the Liberia National Fire Service to enhance first response capacity at the port. He said the objective is to safeguard the port from destruction, describing it as "the gateway to Liberia's sustainability capacity." He further assured that through training and capacity-building, personnel operating within the port would gain internationally recognized competencies.

He revealed that international partners with decades of experience are supporting the program through ISO-based systems, including ISO 45001 and international fire safety standards, while confirming the involvement of the Ministry of Labor, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other regulatory bodies. Brown described the Environmental Protection Agency as "one of the monumental institutions for which this program will be built on," citing its role in environmental compliance and risk management.

The Occupational Health, Safety, and Security Management Plan unveiled at the launch establishes a structured framework designed to protect personnel, contractors, visitors, and assets throughout all NPA operations.