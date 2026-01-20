Liberia: LPRC Blames Weah-Era Missteps

-For Fuel Chaos, Cites Reform Gains

The Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Amos Tweh, says confidence among petroleum importers was badly eroded during the Weah-led administration of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), a situation he noted made it difficult for policy decisions to positively impact the lives of Liberians.

According to Tweh, the outlook has improved under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, which he said has demonstrated more thoughtful and people-centered decision-making. He cited the recent reduction in gasoline prices as a clear example of the shift.

"In 2020, we were here when all the various filling stations were struggling and standing in queues to buy gasoline, paying LD$2,000 in Monrovia. Other places, like the Southeast, people were buying LD$4,000, because the importers at that time never had any confidence in the management," Tweh explained.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further disclosed that petroleum products were frequently unaccounted for and that the management at the time was unable to pay importers, factors that significantly worsened the fuel crisis.

The recent reduction in gasoline prices, Tweh noted, is the result of reforms introduced by the current LPRC management aimed at restoring confidence in the petroleum sector and stabilizing fuel supply nationwide. When the new leadership assumed office, it inherited a system plagued by supply disruptions, pricing instability, and strained relations with petroleum importers.

In previous years, fuel shortages were common, characterized by long queues at filling stations and wide price disparities between Monrovia and other parts of the country, particularly the Southeast. Importers consistently cited delayed payments, weak regulatory oversight, and lack of confidence in LPRC management as key drivers of high prices and erratic supply.

To reverse the trend, the new management prioritized rebuilding trust with importers through improved transparency, timely settlement of obligations, and sustained engagement with sector stakeholders. These measures, combined with tighter monitoring of storage, importation, and distribution processes, helped stabilize supply and curb speculative pricing, creating space for the recent downward price adjustment.

Tweh made the remarks while delivering a keynote address on the theme "Intellectualism as a Pathway to National Development" at the 12th anniversary of the Quiah Street Intellectual Center for Development, held in Logan Town, Bushrod Island on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing young intellectuals at the program, Tweh urged them to see education as the cornerstone of personal advancement and national transformation.

"Our parents were never born with a benevolence spirit, neither did we just jump to become who we are today. We went through the struggle. We all passed through different stages of life, coming from slum communities to get at this level. But there was always this one message that the only key to success is education," he said.

He also challenged the organization to reassess its mission and reposition itself as a driver of community dialogue and action capable of inspiring meaningful development.

"Whether we see ourselves as a small community or a bigger one, we can effect change, impact community for national development. Use your education and discipline to make the necessary impact in the community," Tweh emphasized.