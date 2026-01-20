Liberia: Nafaa Boss Outlines Bold & Transformative Blueprint for Liberia Fisheries Sector

-As he faces Senate confirmation scrutiny today.

The Acting Director General designate of the Liberia Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Mr. J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., has outlined his bold and transformative blueprint for the Liberia Fisheries sector, targeting an investment-driven blue economy, aiming at mobilizing private capital, industrializing aquaculture, expanding domestic fish production, enhancing food security, and job creation.

The Liberian Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, chaired by Senator Wellington Geevon Smith, will today, Monday, begin confirmation proceedings and scrutiny for Mr. J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., Director General-designate of NaFAA.

Mr. Saygbe, has served as Acting Director General since May 2025 and is now before the Senate for confirmation. The proceedings will assess his qualifications, performance, and suitability to lead NaFAA into a new era of sustainable fisheries development.

Explaining his vision for Liberia's Fisheries Sector, Mr. Saygbe said he envisions transforming Liberia's fisheries sector into a modern and well-industrialized sector.

" I envision industrialized, investment-driven blue economy, mobilizing private capital, industrializing aquaculture, expanding domestic fish production, enhancing food security, creating jobs, and boosting national revenue." He disclosed.

Mr. Saygbe, a seasoned development professional with over 17 years of experience in private sector development, agriculture, and fisheries, stated that his leadership will position Liberia as a competitive fisheries nation in the sub-region, with sustainable and inclusive growth.

He holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA), Masters of Business Administration (MBA), and Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) in accounting, as well as multiple professional certifications in fisheries management, project management, financial inclusion, microfinance, and sustainable development, including the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification and several specialized courses from The Nature Conservancy and the Federal Acquisition Institute, USA.

Major Achievements as Acting Director General, while serving as Acting Director General, Mr. Saygbe led a series of transformative initiatives across NaFAA, including institutional Stability, Governance, and Staff Welfare.

Since his nomination, he has restored calm and employees' morale and professionalism through the "Pause and Reflect" initiative, staff retreats, and weekly technical planning meetings.

He has also introduced a Staff of the Month Award Scheme and recognized outstanding staff during nine general meetings, reinstated wrongfully dismissed staff, and settled outstanding wages, promoting fairness and institutional integrity among others.