Liberia: Rep. Jones Dedicates Dolo Town Footpath Bridge

Over the weekend, Margibi County District #2 residents were seen rejoicing as Representative Ivar K. Jones officially dedicated a footpath bridge in Dolo Town.

The bridge, constructed under Rep. Jones's legislative initiative, addresses persistent safety concerns faced by residents, particularly schoolchildren, who previously risked their lives crossing the river to reach school.

The construction of the bridge was prompted by a tragic history of deaths and injuries among community members, including young students attempting to cross the river.

The new bridge stands as a solution to these dangers, offering a safe passage for residents of Dolo Town, Sam Town, and neighboring communities. Rep. Jones highlighted that the project was undertaken to prevent further loss and to ensure safer mobility for all.

At the turnover ceremony, project manager Francis King explained that the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) executed the project, which cost US$53,602.44.

The government contributed US$37,000 to LACE, while the remaining US$16,602.44 was provided by Rep. Jones's office.

During the ribbon-cutting event, Rep. Jones expressed his heartfelt gratitude to LACE and the contractors for their dedication and successful completion of the bridge.

"This bridge belongs to you, the people. You were here during the groundbreaking, and you know what existed before. Today, you can compare the blueprint to what is on the ground. What you see here is consistent with the approved design."

He addressed misinformation circulating on social media regarding the project's scope and cost, assuring the public that the bridge was built in full compliance with the approved design and budget.

Rep. Jones emphasized transparency by inviting residents to compare the blueprint with the completed structure, assuring them that what stands today matches what was promised.

The bridge has been hailed as a transformative addition to the community, with residents expressing deep appreciation to Rep. Jones.

Several parents recalled the heartbreaking loss of schoolchildren to the river in past years, describing the bridge as a life-saving intervention poised to protect future generations.

Rep. Jones called on the community to safeguard the bridge and ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

He encouraged ongoing dialogue between residents and his office, reaffirming his role as their elected representative and his commitment to addressing their concerns.

The dedication ceremony was also attended by Mr. Julius K. Sele, Director of LACE, who pledged unwavering support to all 103 lawmakers within the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate, reinforcing the agency's mission of empowering communities across the country.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah