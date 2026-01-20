West Africa: Liberia Participates in Future Minerals Forum 2026

The Liberia Chamber of Mines, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, actively participated in the recently concluded Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2026, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This event brought together leaders, policymakers, and industry experts from across the globe to discuss the future direction of the minerals sector.

The Liberian delegation was led by the Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, and included Mr. Amara Kamara, President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines.

Their participation reflects Liberia's strategic commitment to positioning itself as a key player in the global minerals industry.

The Future Minerals Forum is a world-renowned, government-led platform dedicated to shaping the future of the minerals sector. Since its inception in 2022, FMF has rapidly evolved into the leading international gathering for the minerals industry, convening representatives from more than 100 governments, industry leaders, multilateral institutions, academia, and civil society.

The Forum's primary focus is advancing investment, promoting sustainability, and ensuring transparency throughout the mineral value chain.

The Forum serves as a premier space for dialogue between government and industry. Its agenda centers on translating ambition into action, with particular emphasis on practical solutions that support infrastructure development, capacity building, and responsible mining practices.

By fostering such collaboration, FMF aims to drive innovation, enhance operational standards, and encourage investment in mineral-rich regions worldwide.

During the event, the Liberia Chamber of Mines and the Ministry of Mines and Energy reaffirmed their dedication to attracting investment and promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in Liberia's extractive industries. Their ongoing international engagement underscores Liberia's aspiration to build a robust, sustainable, and transparent mining sector that benefits both local communities and international stakeholders.

Minister R. Matenokay Tingban and Mr. Amara Kamara emphasized that "Liberia needs sustained investment, and the Liberia Chamber of Mines will continue to pursue every opportunity to achieve this." By participating in global forums such as FMF, Liberia is actively seeking new avenues for growth, partnership, and development in its minerals sector.- Dispatch.