Africa: After AFCON Exploits, Super Eagles Rank Among Africa's Top Three

Nigeria's Super Eagles have climbed to third place in Africa but retained 38th position globally in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings released on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles moved up from fifth to third in Africa after an impressive performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, where they finished third overall.

Nigeria now ranks behind AFCON finalists Senegal and Morocco, who are placed 19th and 11th respectively in the global standings.

In spite of the continental rise, Nigeria remained 38th worldwide in the January 2026 FIFA rankings, reflecting stability rather than global progress.

Algeria and Egypt occupy fourth and fifth places in Africa, while DR Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa, Mali and Tunisia complete the continent's top 10.

Morocco retained Africa's highest-ranked side globally, with Senegal second, followed by Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria in the continental pecking order.

Other African teams in the top 10 include Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, DR Congo and Cameroon, all ranked between 41st and 57th globally.

Globally, Spain retained top spot, followed by Argentina and France, while England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia complete the top 10.

NAN also reports that Nigeria's rise in Africa reflects a strong AFCON showing, including a 4-2 victory over Egypt in the third-place match on Saturday.

The Eagles won six of seven matches, beating Tunisia and Algeria, but lost the semi-final to hosts Morocco on penalties.

However, failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may negatively affect Nigeria's global ranking in future releases. (NAN)