Liberia: Nafaa Boss Designate Pledges Stronger Governance, Fish Production Boost At Senate Hearing

J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., director general-designate of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, has pledged to strengthen governance, expand local fish production and protect Liberia's marine resources as he appeared before the Liberian Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for confirmation.

Testifying Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, Saygbe told lawmakers that fisheries and aquaculture are central to Liberia's food security, job creation and economic growth, and said his leadership would focus on transparency, institutional reform and stronger support for local fishers and fish farmers.

Enforcement, Revenue and Local Benefits

"If confirmed, my priority will be to strengthen enforcement against illegal fishing, improve revenue generation for government, and ensure that Liberians benefit meaningfully from our vast marine and inland water resources," Saygbe said.

He urged the national government to invest in the proposed US$26 million Fisheries Port, describing it as critical to improving revenue collection, strengthening oversight and supporting the growth of the sector.

Saygbe also disclosed that NaFAA has completed a decentralization plan which, once implemented, would shift more operational authority to the counties, particularly along the coast, to improve service delivery and regulatory oversight.

Record as Acting Director General

Reflecting on his tenure as acting director general, Saygbe said NaFAA has enhanced monitoring and surveillance of Liberia's territorial waters and strengthened engagement with international partners to improve compliance with fisheries regulations.

He assured senators that, if confirmed, his administration would work closely with security agencies and local authorities to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Aquaculture as a Growth Engine

Lawmakers raised concerns about revenue leakages and the need to better empower coastal communities. In response, Saygbe said expanding inland aquaculture would ease pressure on marine fisheries while creating sustainable livelihoods, particularly for women and young people.

"Aquaculture has the potential to transform rural communities, and we intend to prioritize training, access to fingerlings, and technical support," he said.

Saygbe said his vision is to build a fisheries sector that is transparent, inclusive and capable of delivering lasting economic benefits while safeguarding Liberia's marine and inland water resources.