Morocco/Senegal: Sudanese Football Association Congratulates Senegal On Afcon Victory, Praises Morocco's Hosting

- The Sudanese Football Association (SFA) has congratulated the Senegalese Football Federation and the brotherly people of Senegal on their well-deserved triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2026. The SFA emphasized that this victory reflects the excellence of Senegalese football, both in style and performance, and the passion of its fans, who deeply appreciate the game.

Special recognition was extended to Abdullah Vall, President of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), for his leadership and vision, which have strengthened Senegal's position as a major force in African football.

The SFA also expressed its appreciation and respect to the Moroccan Football Federation and the Moroccan people for their outstanding and honourable organization of AFCON 2026. The SFA highlighted Morocco's capacity to host Africa's premier football events to the highest standards. It further commended the Moroccan national team for reaching the final, noting the team's progress in performance, infrastructure, and grassroots development, underscoring the steady advancement of Moroccan football.

The Sudanese Football Association praised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for its pivotal role in ensuring the tournament's success and recognized all participating teams for their competitive spirit and quality of play. The SFA affirmed that African football continues to mature, becoming more competitive, diverse, and globally admired for its talent and the passion of its fans.