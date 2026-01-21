Nigeria: Seven Escape Death in Ondo Building Collapse

Eyewitnesses said the victims were working at different parts of the building site when it suddenly caved in.

No fewer than seven persons escaped death on Tuesday when a two-storey building under construction collapsed in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

They, however, sustained various degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital where they were rushed.

No death was recorded, as those trapped in the rubble were quickly rescued.

The building site, located along the busy Oyemekun Road at the Cathedral area, near the former APC Secretariat, was said to have collapsed at about 3.30 p.m.

The top and middle floors collapsed, revealing the weaknesses of the rods and concrete used.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Sunday Olajide, who spoke to journalists at the site, said an investigation will be conducted to ascertain both the immediate and long-term causes of the incident.

Mr Olajide also issued a stern warning to developers in the state about the use of substandard building materials, urging them to prioritise residents' safety.

He called on developers to always secure the necessary permits and approvals before commencing construction projects.

The commissioner also said the government has sealed off the construction site and would impose necessary sanctions based on the outcome of the investigation.