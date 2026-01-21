Nigeria: Murder Trial Halted As Ex-Oyo NURTW Chief 'Auxiliary' Collapses

21 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The ex-NURTW chief, Auxiliary, slumped while seated during proceedings in his murder trial.

Proceedings in the ongoing murder trial of Mukaila Lamidi, widely called Auxiliary, before the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, suddenly halted on Tuesday after the defendant collapsed inside the courtroom.

Auxiliary reportedly slumped while seated, triggering panic and prompting swift intervention by court officials and security personnel.

"The court could not continue due to the unexpected medical emergency," a court official said after the incident.

Trial judge Bayo Taiwo consequently suspended proceedings and adjourned the day's sitting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collapse occurred during hearing of Suit No. I/74c/2024: The State vs. Mukaila Lamidi (Auxiliary).

Mr Lamidi, a former Oyo State chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), is standing trial on 17 counts.

The charges include armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms, involving an AK-47 rifle and two SMG rifles.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.