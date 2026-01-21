Liberia: Boakai Commissions First Tourism Director General

In a landmark move for Liberia's economic diversification, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has officially commissioned Ms. Princess Eva Cooper as the first Director General of the newly established Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA).

The ceremony, held at the Executive Mansion on January 20, 2026, marks the formal activation of the 2025 Liberia National Tourism Act, a legislative cornerstone designed to transform the nation's cultural and natural assets into a primary engine for foreign exchange and employment.

The ARREST Agenda: Integrity Over Titles

During the commissioning, President Boakai delivered a poignant charge to the new leadership, framing public office as a "covenant" rather than a reward.

Under his administration's ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Radios, Roads, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism), the President emphasized that the "town drum" of authority must be beaten for all Liberians, not just a select few.

"You may want to use your big titles to open doors, but it is integrity that keeps them open," the President remarked, urging the new appointees to carry their responsibilities with humility and discipline.

A New Framework for Growth

The establishment of the LNTA amends Title 30 of the Public Authorities Law, providing a robust legal framework to centralize tourism promotion and regulation. Joining Ms. Cooper in leadership is Mr. Dogba K. Norris, Jr., who has been appointed as Deputy Director General for Planning, Research, and Development.

The LNTA's Immediate Mandate:

Economic Transformation: Shifting tourism from a neglected sector to a key GDP contributor.

Infrastructure & Coordination: Overcoming historical hurdles of poor connectivity and limited global visibility.

Niche Markets: Partnering with international bodies like the International Trade Centre to develop specialized sectors, such as surf tourism.

The Economic Landscape

The task ahead for Ms. Cooper is significant. Historically, Liberia's tourism receipts peaked near USD 46 million (2015), contributing roughly 6.96% to the GDP. While infrastructure challenges remain, the economic outlook is optimistic:

GDP Growth: The Liberian economy grew by an estimated 4.8% in 2024.

Service Sector Surge: Tourism, hospitality, and transport are increasingly driving national growth. Domestic Expansion: Analysts project a decade of significant expansion in cultural and domestic tourism.

A Sacred Trust

The President also commissioned officials across the Judiciary, Immigration, and National Security sectors, reminding them that the "measure of leadership is service rendered, not privilege enjoyed."

As the first Director General of the LNTA, Princess Eva Cooper now carries the specific "load" of proving that Liberia's beauty--from its pristine coastlines to its rich cultural heritage--is ready for the world stage.