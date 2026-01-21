Nigeria: ADC Opposes Proposed Release of 70 Suspected Bandits in Katsina

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly condemned and rejected plans by Gov. Dikko Radda's administration to release 70 suspected bandits currently in custody.

The opposition party described the move as dangerous, unjust, and a grave betrayal of victims of banditry across frontline local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Katsina, the party's spokesperson, Lawal Tukur-Batagarawa, warned that freeing the suspects would severely undermine public confidence in the government's fight against insecurity.

According to a leaked "secret" letter from the Ministry of Justice, dated Jan. 2, 2026, the state government has initiated legal processes aimed at securing the release of the 70 detainees.

The letter, signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Abdur-Rahman Umar, requested the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) to facilitate the release of the suspected bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in its reaction, the state government said the move was part of efforts to sustain an ongoing peace deal with armed groups operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Nasir Muazu, said the decision was taken to consolidate peace agreements reached between affected communities and repentant bandits across several frontline areas.

Tukur-Batagarawa said the decision, if carried out, would demoralise security personnel, dishonour officers who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, and embolden criminal elements terrorising rural communities.

"As a party, we condemn in the strongest terms the planned release of 70 suspected bandits by the Katsina State Government.

"It is totally unacceptable and irresponsible for any government to free criminals while communities continue to bleed," he said.

He also announced the inauguration of the ADC's state leadership, headed by Ahmed Aliyu-Yar'Adua, as well as the constitution of a membership mobilisation, registration and revalidation committee, chaired by Dr Mustapha Inuwa. (NAN)