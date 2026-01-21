Liberia: Former President Weah Hints At Stadium Project for Grand Kru Following County Meet Final

Monrovia — Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has disclosed that he is considering plans to support the construction of a stadium or a modern sports park in Grand Kru County.

The initiative, reportedly in collaboration with Grand Kru Senator Albert Chie, has raised fresh hopes for improved sports infrastructure in the southeastern county.

Mr. Weah made the remarks following Grand Kru County's defeat to Nimba County in the grand final of the National County Sports Meet football competition on Sunday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Following the match, the former President and Senator Chie held a meeting with members of the Grand Kru squad, using the occasion to console and motivate the players despite their loss in the final.

During the interaction, a Grand Kru player wearing the iconic jersey number 22 made a passionate appeal for a modern football pitch, emphasizing that the county currently lacks a quality facility to support player development.

In response, Mr. Weah reacted with a blend of humor and serious intent.

"Albert Chie, your boys say they want a stadium so they can win games," Mr. Weah said, drawing laughter from the delegation, before adding, "We will see about the stadium or modern field."

A Stark Infrastructure Gap

The player's appeal highlights a glaring disparity in Liberian sports infrastructure.

While Grand Kru remains a powerhouse in the National County Sports Meet, it lags significantly behind other counties that have benefited from Liberia Football Association (LFA) and FIFA-funded projects.

The Regional Infrastructure Divide

County Modern Facilities Key Infrastructure

Montserrado 7+ Pitches SKD Main Stadium (Govt); Antoinette Tubman Stadium, Blue Field, Tusa Field, D. Tweh Field, and the George Weah Technical Center.

Nimba 2 Artificial Stadiums Ganta Sports Stadium and Sanniquellie Sports Stadium (Both FIFA-standard artificial turf).

Margibi 1 Artificial Stadium Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata (Constructed by the LFA).

Grand Bassa 1 Artificial Stadium Doris Williams Stadium (Upgraded by LFA under a 25-year management agreement).

Grand Kru 0 Modern Pitches No fenced, artificial turf, or FIFA-standard facilities. Players rely on open-dirt pitches.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Legacy and Opportunity

The recent surge in infrastructure in counties like Nimba and Grand Bassa has largely been driven by the LFA's partnership with local authorities or private investors.

In contrast, the Southeast has historically been left out of the artificial turf rollout.

The former President's comments have since generated significant optimism among sports enthusiasts and residents of Grand Kru.

Stakeholders argue that limited infrastructure remains a major hurdle to the county's sustained growth and athletic competitiveness.

While no concrete timeline or funding details have been announced, Mr. Weah's remarks coupled with the presence of Senator Chie are being viewed as a significant signal. For many in the county, the possibility of a stadium represents more than just a sports venue; it symbolizes a pathway for young athletes to reach their full potential and a long-overdue investment in the region's talent.