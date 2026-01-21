Liberia: Cental Wants Inchr Commissioner Appointment Withdrawn

Monrovia, January 21, 2026: The Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Anderson D. Miamen, has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to immediately withdraw a recent appointment at the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), warning that the decision violates the law establishing the institution and threatens its independence

In a statement issued yesterday in Monrovia, Miamen criticized the appointment of Mr. David Nya Dolo as Commissioner of the INCHR, announced by the Executive Mansion on January 9.

The presidential release assigned Dolo statutory responsibility for Education, Training, and Information, describing the move as part of efforts to strengthen human rights promotion and accountability.

Miamen, however, rejected that justification, stressing that the appointment process failed to comply with the 2005 Act creating the Human Rights Commission. He noted that the law clearly limits presidential discretion in appointing commissioners to the body, which exercises quasi-judicial powers.

Quoting directly from the Act, Miamen emphasized that "the Chairperson of the National Transitional Assembly or President of Liberia shall consider only such persons for appointment who are recommended by an independent committee of experts formed by the Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia in consultation with civil society organizations."

According to Miamen, there is no public evidence that such a committee of experts was ever constituted by the Chief Justice before the appointment. "From all indications, there is no publicly available information that the committee of experts named in the law was established for credibly and independently vetting candidates," he stated.

He warned that bypassing this legally mandated process undermines both the credibility and independence of the country's premier human rights institution, which is closely monitored by international partners, donors, and civil society organizations.

Miamen argued that the decision contradicts President Boakai's public commitment to rule-based governance and transparent decision-making. "This arbitrary decision not only violates the law creating the Commission, but also promotes business as usual in government, especially the sidestepping of competitive and transparent recruitment at critical state institutions," he said.

The CENTAL boss stressed that, unlike cabinet ministers and heads of some public agencies, appointments to the Human Rights Commission are not subject to unfettered presidential discretion. He insisted that strict adherence to the law is essential to preserve the commission's sanctity.

Outlining what he described as the lawful path forward, Miamen said the President must revoke the appointment and formally request the Chief Justice to constitute the required committee of experts to vet candidates. "The law is crystal clear. Not doing so will be a big minus for the administration," he warned.