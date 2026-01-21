Liberia: 249 Cadets Deployed Nationwide Under 2026 National Cadet Program

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports, through its Youth Development Program, has recruited and deployed 249 cadets nationwide under the 2026 National Cadet Program.

The new beneficiaries of the program were assigned to various public and private institutions, as well as several counties, to Boost Youth Participation in National Development.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Information Minister Jerolinmek Mathew Piah said the cadets have been placed across key government agencies and institutions to enhance youth participation in national development.

According to him, six cadets were assigned to the Ministry of Public Works, three to the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau, five to the National Transit Authority, six to the Liberia Maritime Authority, and five to the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

Additionally, eleven cadets were assigned to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, three to the National Lottery Authority, and two to E-Leasing Logistics.

He further disclosed that three cadets were assigned to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, while five were placed at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority.

Minister Piah also noted that ten cadets were deployed to the Ministry of Health, two to the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, and two to Access Bank. The Liberia Revenue Authority received eight cadets, while two were assigned to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Accordingly, six cadets were placed at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection; four at the Ministry of Justice; three at the Ministry of Energy; and four at the Monrovia City Corporation. The Ministry of Commerce received four cadets, while two were assigned to MVTC. Additional placements were made at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Beyond institutions, several cadets were deployed to counties across the country. Minister Piah stated that twenty-five cadets were assigned to Grand Bassa County, twenty-five to Maryland County, thirty-three to Lofa County, fifteen to Gbarpolu County, twenty-five to Grand Cape Mount County, and fifteen to River Cess County.

He said the distribution reflects the government's commitment to strengthening youth participation in national development while ensuring fair and balanced county representation.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Cadet Program was established on June 11, 1986, during the administration of former President Samuel Kanyon Doe. The program has since been relaunched and expanded under several past governments.

Under the Boakai administration, it was relaunched on November 24, 2025, in Cestos City, Rivercess County, marking a major rollout of the initiative under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The program is designed to prepare young Liberians for public service, employment, and leadership, while supporting government institutions and contributing to national development. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah