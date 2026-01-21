Liberia: Epa Shuts Down Unsafe Mineral Water Plants

Monrovia, Liberia, January 21, 2026 -- The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) has launched an extensive inspection and enforcement exercise targeting mineral water production facilities in Monrovia, citing serious environmental and public health risks.

The operation, led by the EPA's Inspectorate Division, seeks to ensure that water bottling and plastic manufacturing companies comply with environmental regulations, including proper waste management, hygienic production standards, and the protection of groundwater sources.

The enforcement comes amid growing public concern over the quality of drinking water on the Liberian market, with reports indicating that some mineral water products may be unsafe for consumption and produced under environmentally harmful conditions.

Facilities affected by the exercise include Jolly Jolly Mineral Water, Gboni Mineral Water, Krou Tou Mineral Water, Jafene, and Jan's Spring, all located in the Airfield, Sinkor area. The EPA said inspections and possible closures will continue across Monrovia and extend to other parts of the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The action is intended to safeguard the environment, protect water sources from contamination, and prevent potential public health emergencies," the agency stated on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. It emphasized the need for strict enforcement of environmental and sanitation standards.

Under the EPA Act and the Environmental Protection and Management Law, mineral and packaged water producers are required to obtain valid Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) permits and operate within approved environmental standards. The EPA routinely carries out enforcement exercises to ensure compliance.

In recent years, the rapid expansion of mineral water businesses, particularly sachet and bottled water producers, has raised concerns over unregulated groundwater extraction, improper waste disposal, plastic pollution, and potential health risks to consumers.

Many operators have been cited for operating without permits, using unsafe water sources, or failing to meet environmental and sanitation requirements.

In response, the EPA, often working with the Ministry of Health and local authorities, has intensified inspections, closures, equipment seizures, and fines against non-compliant producers.