Liberia: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Sapz Project Implementation

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) project in Grand Bassa County.

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) over the weekend officially turned over the SAPZ project site in Grand Bassa County to the contractor, HM & A, marking a major milestone in the government's agro-industrial development agenda.

Under the African Development Bank (AfDB) funded contract, HM & A was tasked with the responsibility of undertaking site clearing, fencing, the creation of access for power transmission lines, and the construction of a 4.7-kilometer access road leading to the proposed agro-industrial park.

The project, expected to last 18 months, covers more than 210 hectares of land designated for the development of a modern Special Agro Processing Zone. The land was voluntarily provided by residents of affected communities, who were resettled by the Government of Liberia under an approved Resettlement Action Plan (RAP).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking during the Ministry of Information's regular Tuesday and Thursday press briefing on January 20, 2026, in Monrovia, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said the project marks a significant step forward in Liberia's agro-industrial development drive.

He noted that the SAPZ is expected to create employment opportunities, attract both local and foreign investment, and significantly improve the country's agro-processing capacity.

According to Minister Piah, the initiative will also help expand agricultural exports, strengthen value chains, and stimulate economic growth, particularly benefiting residents of Grand Bassa County while contributing to national development.

Meanwhile, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the project for the benefit of all Liberians.