Liberia: Stop Impersonating the EPS

Information Minister Jerolinmek Mathew Piah has warned some former officers of the Executive Protection Service to stop impersonating themselves as active members of the EPS.

Speaking to reporters during the Ministry's regular press briefing, Minister Piah stated that the EPS has confirmed these acts and described them as a serious breach of the law.

He emphasized that once an individual ceases to be an EPS officer, they no longer have any authority to operate in that capacity. Any attempt to do so, he said, carries grave legal consequences, especially given that the EPS is a security unit responsible for VIP protection.

The Minister warned that impersonation of EPS officers is a serious security matter and assured the public that the force will act decisively, within the bounds of the law, to address those involved.

He urged all individuals engaged in such activities to heed the warning, stressing that the consequences will be severe.