Nigeria: Fairmoney Boosts Financial Inclusion With N150bn Loans

FairMoney Microfinance Bank (MFB) has disbursed over N150 billion in loans and paid more than N7 billion as interest to savings customers within the past year, reinforcing its growing role in Nigeria's digital banking and financial inclusion drive.

The fintech-led microfinance bank said the performance reflects its expanding customer base and increased adoption of its digital lending and savings products across the retail and small-business segments of the economy.

FairMoney, which began operations in 2021, is among the pioneer digital platforms that introduced instant, collateral-free credit to Nigerians. Since transitioning to a fully licensed microfinance bank, the institution has expanded its offerings beyond lending to include high-yield savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, current accounts, debit cards, and point-of-sale (POS) solutions for merchants.

The bank said its product expansion is aimed at delivering affordable, accessible and technology-driven financial services, particularly to individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that remain underserved by conventional banking channels.

As a technology-enabled financial institution, FairMoney leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse large volumes of financial and alternative data, including smartphone usage and customer-provided information. This approach allows the bank to generate proprietary credit scores, enabling rapid loan approvals without collateral while maintaining effective risk management.

Commenting, managing director of FairMoney MFB, Henry Obiekea, said the figures underscore the institution's commitment to strengthening Nigeria's financial ecosystem.

"Our record loan disbursements and savings pay-outs over the past year are more than just numbers; they represent our unwavering tenacity in supporting the Nigerian financial ecosystem," Obiekea said.

He noted that FairMoney's lending activities are designed to unlock economic opportunities, while its savings products are structured to protect customer value amid inflation.

"At FairMoney, we are driven by the knowledge that our platform provides the essential capital for individuals to thrive and for businesses to scale.

Our savings products provide both retail and business customers with inflation-beating returns, helping preserve genuine wealth. We remain deeply committed to closing the financial gap and empowering our community."

While operating as a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed microfinance bank, FairMoney said it adheres strictly to regulatory guidelines and that customer deposits are insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The bank also applies bank-grade security systems and complies with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) to safeguard customer data.

The bank's growth trajectory aligns with broader reforms in Nigeria's financial sector under the CBN's Payment Systems Vision 2025, which seeks to entrench a more inclusive, stable and cashless economy. By October 2025, electronic payment transactions in Nigeria surged to record levels, with instant bank transfers accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total e-payment volumes.

According to FairMoney, its loan disbursements and savings interest payouts contributed to the expansion of digital transactions and increased financial participation during the period.

Obikea, while reflecting on the outlook, reiterated that the bank remains focused on sustaining customer trust and driving sector growth.

"Our efforts in 2025 were defined by an unwavering commitment to financial inclusivity and a customer-centric mission rooted in fairness, empowerment, and consumer confidence," he said.

He added, "As we move into 2026, we remain resolute in our mission to uphold these values and drive the continued growth and resilience of Nigeria's financial landscape."