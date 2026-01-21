Nigeria: Abia First Lady Counsels Groups With Health Challenges

Wife of Abia State governor, Pricillia Otti has counselled groups of persons with health challenges and others in the state on the need for proper management of their illness.

This was just as she hosted and donated undisclosed sum of money to the groups and distributed food stuffs and other items to about 500 persons.

The groups include the Albanian Association of Nigeria, Special Survivors of Sickle Cell Forum, and the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking in her office in Umuahia, the state capital, she said the event marked the beginning of her constant relationship with them, stressing her commitment to ensuring their protection and welfare.

Mrs Otti, who urged them to visit their doctors regularly and to take their medication as directed, noted the need for them to adhere strictly to their doctor's advice.

She lauded the Alex Otti-administration in the state for prioritising the health sector and retrofitting and equipping of both primary and tertiary health facilities across the state.

The first lady also thanked the state Ministry of Ministries of Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, and the State Disability Commission for their concern for People With Disabilities.

In their sperate speeches the commissioners of the ministries, the chairman the commission, Maureen Ahaukwa, Blessings Felix, and David Anyaele lauded her for the event.

Responding on behalf of others, Enyinnaya Nwosu, Dallas Nwambo, Victoria Onyenaturuchi, and Favour Okezie, said Mrs had through the event sworn her concern for them