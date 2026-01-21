Liberia: Orange Liberia Launches Operations in Karluway District With New 4G Tower

Karloken — Orange Liberia has commenced operations in Karluway District for the first time following the installation of a new 4G network tower in the area.

The newly erected 4G tower is currently providing mobile network and internet coverage to Karloken City and Wutuken Township, significantly improving communication services for residents who previously faced limited or no reliable connectivity.

Speaking to Frontpage Africa during a visit to Karloken City to verify the network and internet services on Monday, Moses Yama, Territory Sales Agent of Orange Liberia in Maryland County, said the development forms part of the company's broader network expansion plan aimed at extending coverage to rural and underserved parts of Liberia.

According to Yama, Orange Liberia is committed to bridging the digital divide by ensuring that people in remote communities have access to quality voice and data services to support communication, education, business, and other social activities.

He further disclosed that with the launch of operations in Karluway District, Orange Liberia has begun recruiting individuals interested in sales and distribution of data bundles, scratch cards, and SIM card registration services. Yama added that the company is also offering free Orange SIM cards to residents of the district and surrounding areas.

Residents of Karluway District have welcomed the development, describing it as a major boost to communication, business activities, and access to information.