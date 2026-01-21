Liberia: Borough FC Legend Marvin Blapoh Joins Lprc Oilers After Decade of Service

Monrovia — After more than a decade of loyalty, leadership, and service to Bushrod Island football, Borough FC captain Marvin Blapoh has officially ended his long-standing association with the club, completing a permanent move to LPRC Oilers, popularly known as the "Oil Boys."

Blapoh's departure marks the end of an era at Borough FC. He joined the club during its formative years as Monrovia Club Breweries, remained through its transition to Global Pharma FC, and later became a central figure following its rebranding to Borough FC.

Through every transformation, Blapoh stood as a constant evolving from a youth prospect into a respected leader and the club's longest-serving captain.

During his over ten-year tenure, Blapoh played a pivotal role in the club's rise, helping the club secure two Second Division league titles and two FA Cup triumphs.

His consistency and commitment cemented his status as one of the most influential figures in the club's history.

In an official statement, Borough FC confirmed Blapoh's departure alongside midfielder Oliver Sekey. Both players completed permanent moves to LPRC Oilers for undisclosed fees.

"The club extends its sincere gratitude to Marvin Blapoh for his outstanding service, leadership, and commitment throughout his time at Borough FC," the statement read. "As captain, Blapoh led by example both on and off the field, embodying the values and fighting spirit of the club."

The club also praised Oliver Sekey, who spent four seasons at Borough FC and was described as a vital contributor to the team's recent progress.

Blapoh: "I'm Here to Write History"

Shortly after sealing his move to the Oil Boys, Blapoh took to social media to reflect on the next chapter of his career.

"Not with many words, but a start of a new chapter. I'm here to write history," Blapoh posted. "Trust me, I'm even hungrier than before."

The message resonated with fans, many of whom praised the grit and mindset that defined his years on Bushrod Island and now fuels his ambition at LPRC Oilers.

An Emotional Farewell

In a farewell message addressed to teammates, coaches, and supporters, Blapoh described Borough FC as more than just a club, calling it a family that shaped his life. He reflected on shared sacrifices, victories, and defeats, expressing pride in having worn the captain's armband for several seasons.

Blapoh emphasized that the values learned at the club hard work, dedication, and perseverance will remain with him.

He also made an emotional pledge that his bond with the club would not end with his departure, stating that the Blapoh name will forever be connected to Borough FC.