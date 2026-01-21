Liberia: No to Drugs Once Again

opinion

This commentary is about bad drugs again. This Commentary is about drugs that kill. This Commentary is being written and published again because the drug problem is still a big problem, although it is slowing down. This Commentary helps to slow down the drug problem.

The drug problem is slowing down because of the awareness raising work that people who love to save lives are doing. The powers that be are the ones who continue to work to keep the drug problem going. Drug addicts can even be found in commentaries' where they even mix drugs with bones of dead bodies to get cocaine, a killer drug.

Sellers appear because there are buyers. The biggest buyers are in the United States of America (USA). The buyers in the USA are getting drugs from everywhere. President Trump has arrested the President of Venezuela and his Wife illegally, saying that they are drug pushers. Let us recall that Trump was given the Nobel Peace Prize won by the Venezuelan opposition leader who fails to remember that Trump is interested in Venezuelan oil rather than Venezuelan democracy.

The Venezuelan Vice President is now Acting President because he is supporting and being controlled by Trump. This is further evidence that Trump is taking actions to promote his private business interest. This is how he has become a billionaire like his friend President Putin of Russia.

But this drug problem is going away through awareness raising within the Rule of Law. This way is getting persons with good records elected to bring in the system of Justice the only and best way to stop and prevent the drug problem in Liberia and in any other country.