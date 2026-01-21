Liberia: Harmonization

opinion

The Webster dictionary defines harmonization as being a quality or state of being in harmony. To be in harmony is to be with the prevailing tendency. The prevailing tendency in Liberia according to the Constitution of Liberia is democracy, the will of the people.

The biggest evidence to show that lawmakers in Liberia are law breakers is their misunderstanding of the Constitution of Liberia as seen in their present debate on harmonization. They see harmonization as the differences in salaries at different levels of government rather than the correct definitions of harmonization.

This is not surprising as they see things in their self-interests. In fact, the immediate past three governments and the present government declare that corruption is the main problem of Liberia. To do things in one's own interest is corruption. Is not this the fact?

Fortunately. corruption is going down because the awareness raising taking place under the Rule of Law. This way uses non-violent ways to change conditions, These ways are changing conditions from bad to good. This is how the bad prevailing system is being changed to the good enduring system.

This is how persons with good records are getting elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for change in Liberia and in any other country. Check the results of the Election of October 10, 2023 and you will find out the Truth.