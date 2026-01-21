Ghana: Court Remands 3 Over Iphone 14 Robbery

An Adenta Circuit Court has remanded three drivers into police custody for allegedly robbing a female passenger of an iPhone 14 after threatening her with a knife.

The accused persons were identified as Charles Kofi Nti, Richard Osei, and Lawrence Sosu.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely robbery.

The court, presided over by Mrs Angela Attachie, did not take their pleas and remanded them into police custody to reappear on January 29, 2026.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, prayed to the court to preserve the pleas of the accused pending further investigations.

The prosecution said the complainant, Charity Akweley Ayitey, resided at Nanakrom near Ashalley Botwe in Accra.

He said Nti, the first accused, resided at Amasaman, Osei, the second accused, lived at Pokuase, while Sosu, the third accused, resided at Kasoa.

According to the prosecution, on November 18, 2025, at about 08:30 hours, Ayitey was on her way to work and boarded a taxi from Adenta Third Gate to Adenta Aviation Pharmacy.

A yellow and black Toyota Vitz, with registration number GW 6612-25, driven by Nti, with Osei and Sosu as passengers, picked her up.

The prosecution said upon reaching Adenta Aviation Pharmacy, where Ayitey intended to alight, the accused allegedly drove past the location to the next junction despite her request to stop.

He mentioned that Nti allegedly locked the door and asked Ayitey to force it open, claiming it was faulty.

The prosecution said Osei then pulled out a knife and demanded Ayitey's iPhone 14 mobile phone, which she handed over out of fear.

After taking the phone, the accused allegedly sped off.

Ayitey later reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused after investigations.

The prosecution told the court that in their respective caution statements, the accused admitted the offence.