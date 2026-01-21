Ghana: Three More Suspects Arrested in Connection With Adabraka Gold Jewelry Robbery

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three additional suspects in connection with the daylight armed robbery attack on a gold jewellery shop at Adabraka in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, identified as Fatao Mohammed, also known as Motorway; Nashiru Abubakari, also known as Soldier; and Sadick Abubakar Satire, also known as 50 Cent, were arrested on January 19, 2026.

The Police said the three were believed to be the main gang leaders behind the robbery syndicate.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Richmond Mensah, for the Director General of Public Affairs and shared with The Ghanaian Times, said the latest arrests brought the total number of suspects apprehended in connection with the incident to seven.

It will be recalled that on November 2, 2024, a daylight armed robbery was carried out at a jewellery shop in Adabraka, during which an amount of GH¢7.5 million was stolen.

The statement assured the public that investigations into the Adabraka gold jewellery shop robbery were ongoing and reiterated the police service's commitment to bringing all persons involved to face the full rigours of the law.