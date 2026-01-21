Nigeria: Fire Guts 34 Classrooms At Kano Animal Health School

A fire outbreak on Monday razed 34 classrooms at an Animal Health School in Kabo Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the incident occurred at about 2:53pm.

The statement said the fire service control room received a distress call from one Jamilu Abubakar, reporting the outbreak at the school premises. Firefighters from the Rijiyar Zaki Fire Station were immediately mobilised to the scene.

"On arrival, our men discovered a ground-floor building measuring about 500 by 500 feet, used as an Animal Health School, engulfed in flames," the statement said.

It added that 16 classrooms were severely affected, while 18 others were partially damaged by the fire.

The fire was, however, successfully brought under control, preventing it from spreading to other classrooms and offices within the facility.

"One firefighting truck from Rijiyar Zaki Fire Station was deployed to contain the incident," the statement said, attributing the successful operation to prompt response by firefighters.

No casualties were reported at the time of filing this report, while the cause of the fire had not been disclosed.