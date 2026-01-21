Nigeria: Over 70 Bandits Neutralised in Kaduna

Residents of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have commended the Nigerian military and the Kaduna State Government over a sustained security operation that reportedly led to the neutralisation of over 70 bandits and the destruction of several criminal hideouts.

Community leaders said the operation, carried out in forested areas around Kauru, targeted long-established bandit camps used for attacks, kidnappings and killings. Camps such as Rafin Gora, Agwala, Ruwan Sanyi and Randa were reportedly dislodged.

The operation was led by the Commandant of the 2 National Mission Force Brigade, Samaru Kataf, Navy Captain I.T. Akaazua.

Residents also disclosed that several abducted persons were rescued during the offensive.

Speaking separately, community leaders, including Alhaji Tukur Kadage, Mr Barnabas Musa and Hon. Aminu Khalid, described the operation as a major breakthrough and urged that it should be sustained and extended to other troubled areas.

They recalled that insecurity in Kauru, which began around 2010, spread across several chiefdoms, leading to killings, kidnappings and mass displacement of residents.

The leaders attributed the recent gains to the peace and security strategy of Governor Uba Sani, citing improved intelligence gathering and stronger collaboration between communities and security agencies.