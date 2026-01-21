Nigeria: Jigawa Governor Applauds APC Chieftain, Farouk Aliyu, for Grassroots Economic Initiatives

press release

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has commended Farouk Adamu-Aliyu, the former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, for launching a series of economic development projects in his hometown of Birnin Kudu.

Governor Namadi on Monday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain as a "patriotic leader" who consistently prioritises the well-being of his community.

The Governor made these remarks during the commissioning of a new Microfinance Bank and a Multi-purpose Shopping Plaza, the latest additions to Mr Adamu-Aliyu's local investment portfolio.

The Governor stated that these investments align perfectly with his administration's 12-Point Agenda, which focuses on job creation, poverty alleviation, and economic growth.

"Hon Farouk Adamu Aliyu is a leader who always gives back to society in a positive manner," Namadi stated. "In 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Malam Alu Integrated Farm, which Aliyu established. Today, that farm stands as a benchmark for modern, mechanised farming in Nigeria."

Highlighting the state's progress, the Governor added: "Through various initiatives under our government's policy, we have empowered over 400,000 people with skill acquisition, various support packages, and direct employment within the last two years."

The newly commissioned Alkali Adamu Aliyu Complex is designed as a multi-purpose commercial hub. It features a Microfinance Bank to provide financial services to the unbanked, a pharmacy, a restaurant, shopping malls and a mosque.

The Governor urged the management and staff of these facilities to operate with "honesty, sincerity, and the fear of God," ensuring the initiatives serve the people effectively.

The event drew dignitaries from across the region. Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya--represented by the Commissioner for Trade and Industries, Nasiru Aliyu--hailed the project as a symbol of national patriotism.

He added that such investments are about more than just profit; they provide essential access to amenities for rural populations.

Former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, also lauded the initiative, urging other wealthy individuals to follow Aliyu's example.

"Farouk could have established these commercially viable centres in Abuja, Kaduna, or Kano to generate higher profits," Masari noted. "By choosing his own locality, he has proven that he truly has the interests of his people at heart."

In his closing remarks, Mr Adamu-Aliyu thanked the Governor and guests, reaffirming his commitment to investing in the local economy to benefit future generations and make easy access to essential commodities at affordable prices at the local level.