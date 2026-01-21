Nigeria: Revealed - Identities of 177 Worshippers Abducted From Kaduna Churches

The identities of the victims abducted during a raid on three churches in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been unveiled.

Daily Trust had reported how gunmen broke into Kurmin Wali village on Sunday, moving from one church to another.

At the end of the operation, at least 177 worshippers were abducted.

The government and the police had earlier denied the attack, accusing the media of misleading the public.

However, on Tuesday, Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police had confirmed that the incident actually happened.

He said the Inspector-General of Police had deployed tactical units to the area for rescue of the victims.

After Hundeyin's confirmation, Sebastine Barde, President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), an umbrella body for Adara Ethnic Nationality in Kajuru LGA, released a list of the victims.

This has created stir, especially on social media, as a review of the list shows that there are some families with more than 10 persons in captivity.

Below is the list

1. Samson Naallah

2. Ezekiel Naallah

3. Christopher Naallah

4. Martin Samson

5. Moses Samson

6. Clever Godwin

7. Jerusalem Chindo

8. Markus Markus

9. Benjamin Markus

10. Albert Markus

11. Ofelana Markus

12. Linus Markus

13. Hassana Linus

14. Ojo Bamboya

15. Esther Ojo

16. Mary Jonathan

17. George Jonathan

18. Careful Jonathan

19. EF James

20. Morin Boniface

21. Junior James

22. Happiness Jonathan

23. Honest Jonathan

24. Honesty Jonathan

25. Faith Luka

26. Beauty Luka

27. Junior Luka

28. Rosemary Luka

29. Dorothy Luka

30. Selina Luka

31. Alice Bamboya

32. Magdalena Godwin

33. Hassan Ishaya

34. Lazarus Ishaya

35. Marta Ishaya

36. Zummunta Ishaya

37. Salvation Ishaya

38. Susana Linus

39. Jummal Linus

40. Peace Joshua

41. Zahaya Joshua

42. Nabilah Makudi

43.Hajara Makudi

44. Rebecca Hosea

45. Ahmad Ahmad

46. Liyu Ezekiel

47. Vivian Ezekiel

48. Goodluck Ezekiel

49. Beauty Ezekiel

50. Matina Maiyashi

51. Bridget Maiyashi

52. Vivian Linus

53. Mary Amos

54. Hamid Amos

55. Patricia Amos

56. Hamisu Amos

57. Luka Amos

58. Tacy Amos

59. Cynthia Amos

60. Mercy Isaac

61. Augustine Makudi

62. Matthew Samaila

63. Adam Musa

64. Malika Sule

65. Abu Ahmad

66. Hussein Lucky

67. Akinyi Sadiu

68. Dangata Amos

69. Helen Jonathan

70. Asinwa Jonathan

71. Faith Joseph

72. Gloria Kennet

73. Happiness Danisa

74. Fidelis Jacob

75. Tobias Markus

76. Istu Paul

77. Hassana Paul

78. Charity Chindo

79. Christiana Danisa

80. Everest Danima

81. Thomas Philip

82. Catrina Danbosi

83. Halima Hassan

84. Hassan Lukumi

85. Mary Sadiu

86. Franca John

87. Henry Danbiyi

89. Ayuba Lawal

90. Solomon Ayuba

91. Theophilus Danlami

92. Charles Sambo

93. Rahila Charles

94. Gambo Danisa

95. Talent Danisa

96. Nehemiah Danjuma

97. Maijima Shekarau

98. Matina Maijima

99. Laraba Maijima

100. Musa Danjuma

101. Ishaya Danima

102. Lulu Danisa

103. Clement Ahmad

104. Destiny Ahmad

105. Nehemiah Ishaya

106. Simon Ishaya

107. Nasty Muku

108. Helena Joseph

109. Joseph Bawa

110. Sarah Joseph

111. Bulus Mariya

112. Musa Samaila

113. Bulus Bawa

114. Halima Bawa

115. Beture Hosea

116. Sati Hosea

117. Titus John

118. Dogara Bawa

119. Lories Bawa

120. Adamu Aminu

121. Ezekiel Adamu

122. Tenah Markus

123. Tina Danbosi

124. Patricio Bawa

125. Janet Tsuda

126. Amina Danjuma

127. Sandra Danbosi

128. Bridget Sunday

129. Saphat Innocent

130. Alex Sunday

131. Beauty Peter

132. Samisa Paul

133. Joy Joseph

134. Methole Johanna

135. Genesis Johanna

136. Maria Johanna

137. Merozdu Adonu

138. Karimi Jangbe

139. Sunday Martela

140. Santina Hershinga

141. Keuna Michael

142. Hassan Bulus

143. Marzeta Maisoni

144. Mainwa Dominic

145. Godwin Karimi

146. Amos Akijo

147. Nathan Amos

148. Joseph Chindo

149. Lydia Godwin

150. Hamna Maiyangi

151. Toletu Maiyangi

152. Esther Godday

153. Godswill Godday

154. Godlive Samson

155. Goodluck Aliga

156. Madaki Tabawa

157. Tabawa Abba

58. Tabawa Iyamye

159. Samuel Amos

160. Daniel Amos

161. Deborah Amos

162. Ruth Amos

163. Emmanuel Danjuma

164. Joshua Danjuma

165. Rejoice Danisa

166. Blessing Danisa

167. Ibrahim Lawal

168. Zainab Lawal

169. Sadiq Ahmad

170. Aisha Ahmad

171. Yakubu Musa

172. Suleiman Musa

173. Rahama Musa

174. Daniel Jonathan

175. Samuel Jonathan

176. Peter Jonathan

177. Grace Jonathan

UPDATE NEWS:

