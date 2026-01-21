Nigeria: Revealed - Identities of 177 Worshippers Abducted From Kaduna Churches

The identities of the victims abducted during a raid on three churches in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been unveiled.
Daily Trust had reported how gunmen broke into Kurmin Wali village on Sunday, moving from one church to another.
At the end of the operation, at least 177 worshippers were abducted.
The government and the police had earlier denied the attack, accusing the media of misleading the public.
However, on Tuesday, Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police had confirmed that the incident actually happened.
He said the Inspector-General of Police had deployed tactical units to the area for rescue of the victims.
After Hundeyin's confirmation, Sebastine Barde, President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), an umbrella body for Adara Ethnic Nationality in Kajuru LGA, released a list of the victims.
This has created stir, especially on social media, as a review of the list shows that there are some families with more than 10 persons in captivity.
Below is the list
1. Samson Naallah
2. Ezekiel Naallah
3. Christopher Naallah
4. Martin Samson
5. Moses Samson
6. Clever Godwin
7. Jerusalem Chindo
8. Markus Markus
9. Benjamin Markus
10. Albert Markus
11. Ofelana Markus
12. Linus Markus
13. Hassana Linus
14. Ojo Bamboya
15. Esther Ojo
16. Mary Jonathan
17. George Jonathan
18. Careful Jonathan
19. EF James
20. Morin Boniface
21. Junior James
22. Happiness Jonathan
23. Honest Jonathan
24. Honesty Jonathan
25. Faith Luka
26. Beauty Luka
27. Junior Luka
28. Rosemary Luka
29. Dorothy Luka
30. Selina Luka
31. Alice Bamboya
32. Magdalena Godwin
33. Hassan Ishaya
34. Lazarus Ishaya
35. Marta Ishaya
36. Zummunta Ishaya
37. Salvation Ishaya
38. Susana Linus
39. Jummal Linus
40. Peace Joshua
41. Zahaya Joshua
42. Nabilah Makudi
43.Hajara Makudi
44. Rebecca Hosea
45. Ahmad Ahmad
46. Liyu Ezekiel
47. Vivian Ezekiel
48. Goodluck Ezekiel
49. Beauty Ezekiel
50. Matina Maiyashi
51. Bridget Maiyashi
52. Vivian Linus
53. Mary Amos
54. Hamid Amos
55. Patricia Amos
56. Hamisu Amos
57. Luka Amos
58. Tacy Amos
59. Cynthia Amos
60. Mercy Isaac
61. Augustine Makudi
62. Matthew Samaila
63. Adam Musa
64. Malika Sule
65. Abu Ahmad
66. Hussein Lucky
67. Akinyi Sadiu
68. Dangata Amos
69. Helen Jonathan
70. Asinwa Jonathan
71. Faith Joseph
72. Gloria Kennet
73. Happiness Danisa
74. Fidelis Jacob
75. Tobias Markus
76. Istu Paul
77. Hassana Paul
78. Charity Chindo
79. Christiana Danisa
80. Everest Danima
81. Thomas Philip
82. Catrina Danbosi
83. Halima Hassan
84. Hassan Lukumi
85. Mary Sadiu
86. Franca John
87. Henry Danbiyi
89. Ayuba Lawal
90. Solomon Ayuba
91. Theophilus Danlami
92. Charles Sambo
93. Rahila Charles
94. Gambo Danisa
95. Talent Danisa
96. Nehemiah Danjuma
97. Maijima Shekarau
98. Matina Maijima
99. Laraba Maijima
100. Musa Danjuma
101. Ishaya Danima
102. Lulu Danisa
103. Clement Ahmad
104. Destiny Ahmad
105. Nehemiah Ishaya
106. Simon Ishaya
107. Nasty Muku
108. Helena Joseph
109. Joseph Bawa
110. Sarah Joseph
111. Bulus Mariya
112. Musa Samaila
113. Bulus Bawa
114. Halima Bawa
115. Beture Hosea
116. Sati Hosea
117. Titus John
118. Dogara Bawa
119. Lories Bawa
120. Adamu Aminu
121. Ezekiel Adamu
122. Tenah Markus
123. Tina Danbosi
124. Patricio Bawa
125. Janet Tsuda
126. Amina Danjuma
127. Sandra Danbosi
128. Bridget Sunday
129. Saphat Innocent
130. Alex Sunday
131. Beauty Peter
132. Samisa Paul
133. Joy Joseph
134. Methole Johanna
135. Genesis Johanna
136. Maria Johanna
137. Merozdu Adonu
138. Karimi Jangbe
139. Sunday Martela
140. Santina Hershinga
141. Keuna Michael
142. Hassan Bulus
143. Marzeta Maisoni
144. Mainwa Dominic
145. Godwin Karimi
146. Amos Akijo
147. Nathan Amos
148. Joseph Chindo
149. Lydia Godwin
150. Hamna Maiyangi
151. Toletu Maiyangi
152. Esther Godday
153. Godswill Godday
154. Godlive Samson
155. Goodluck Aliga
156. Madaki Tabawa
157. Tabawa Abba
58. Tabawa Iyamye
159. Samuel Amos
160. Daniel Amos
161. Deborah Amos
162. Ruth Amos
163. Emmanuel Danjuma
164. Joshua Danjuma
165. Rejoice Danisa
166. Blessing Danisa
167. Ibrahim Lawal
168. Zainab Lawal
169. Sadiq Ahmad
170. Aisha Ahmad
171. Yakubu Musa
172. Suleiman Musa
173. Rahama Musa
174. Daniel Jonathan
175. Samuel Jonathan
176. Peter Jonathan
177. Grace Jonathan
