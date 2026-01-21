Nigeria: Coach Chelle Has Done Exceedingly Well - Gusau

20 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, said Eric Chelle has done excellently well since his appointment as Super Eagles Head Coach about a year ago.

He also opined that with what the Super Eagles have shown at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, in which they finished in third place, the three-time African champions have turned the corner from the huge disappointment of consecutive FIFA World Cup misses, and now set to rise to new heights.

"Actually, when we landed in Morocco towards the end of last year, our objective was to win the AFCON trophy and be the champions of Africa.

"Today (Saturday), we finished in third place and won the bronze medals instead. We missed our target but my joy is in the way our team played. They have played with zest and patriotic fervour, and showed resilience and character.

"The NFF is proud of the team's campaign and will continue to do its best to encourage, support and motivate the team as we go forward.

As the head of a hard-working technical crew, Mr. Chelle has done exceedingly well within the one year he has been with us. He has shown enormous capacity and we will continue to work with him."

Gusau's evaluation of the 48-year-old strategist is said to have come against the backdrop of a groundswell of support for Nigeria to continue with the manager that she signed on in January last year, in the middle of a tottering FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

