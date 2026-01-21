Nigeria: NSC Hails Oyedeji On Election As World Olympians Association Secretary General

20 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated former Nigerian basketball icon and sports administrator, Olumide Oyedeji, on his election as the Secretary General of the World Olympians Association (WOA).

Oyedeji was elected at the Annual General Meeting of the Association which was held over the weekend, a development that further elevates Nigeria's profile within the global Olympic and sports governance community.

He is the first African to ever hold such a position at the World Olympians Association ( WOA ).

Congratulating him on the achievement, the NSC described Oyedeji's election as well deserved, noting that it reflects his years of service, integrity, and commitment to the growth of sports and athlete welfare both locally and internationally.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Kola Daniel, said "Olumide Oyedeji's election as Secretary General of the World Olympians Association is a proud moment for Nigeria and a clear recognition of his integrity, leadership, and lifelong service to sport and athlete welfare.

"He has consistently represented our nation with distinction, both on and off the court, and we are confident he will uphold the values of the Olympic movement while flying the Nigerian flag with pride on the global stage."

Meanwhile, Oyedeji has expressed appreciation for the support he has continued to receive from Nigerian sports leadership.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.