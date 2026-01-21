Nigeria: NSC Hails Oyedeji On Election As World Olympians Association Secretary General

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated former Nigerian basketball icon and sports administrator, Olumide Oyedeji, on his election as the Secretary General of the World Olympians Association (WOA).

Oyedeji was elected at the Annual General Meeting of the Association which was held over the weekend, a development that further elevates Nigeria's profile within the global Olympic and sports governance community.

He is the first African to ever hold such a position at the World Olympians Association ( WOA ).

Congratulating him on the achievement, the NSC described Oyedeji's election as well deserved, noting that it reflects his years of service, integrity, and commitment to the growth of sports and athlete welfare both locally and internationally.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Kola Daniel, said "Olumide Oyedeji's election as Secretary General of the World Olympians Association is a proud moment for Nigeria and a clear recognition of his integrity, leadership, and lifelong service to sport and athlete welfare.

"He has consistently represented our nation with distinction, both on and off the court, and we are confident he will uphold the values of the Olympic movement while flying the Nigerian flag with pride on the global stage."

Meanwhile, Oyedeji has expressed appreciation for the support he has continued to receive from Nigerian sports leadership.