Nigeria: Iwundu's Brace Sinks Kun Khalifat in Rescheduled NPFL Match

Enugu Rangers striker Chidozie Iwundu hit a brace to lead the 'Flying Antelopes" to a convincing 2-1 win at Kun Khalifat in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 21 match played yesterday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

Iwundu put the visitors ahead with a fine finish in the 44th minute as the hosts laboured in vain to draw level before the break.

On resumption, Kun Khalifat continued to fight for an equaliser which didn't come until the 87th minute when James Ekebuike found the breakthrough for his side.

However, the hearts of the home fans were shattered in the sixth minute of second half added time when Iwundu struck again to hand Rangers the maximum points on the road.

The away victory lifts Rangers to fifth position on the table with 33 points while Kun Khalifat remain rooted to the bottom of the log with only 18 points from 21 matches.

In the other rescheduled week 21 match, Warri Wolves edged visiting Katsina United 2-0 at the Warri Township Stadium to stay among the top 10 teams.

After a barren first half, Evwierhurhoma Igbunu broke the deadlock for Warri Wolves in the 47th minute.

Four minutes later, Chisom Orji doubled the lead as Katsina United failed to find any response till the final blast of the referee's whistle.

Meanwhile, in some of the week 21 matches played on Sunday, Pillars lost 0-1 at home to Abia Warriors, Plateau United piped neighbours Wikki Tourists 1-0, newcomers Barau FC forced Enyimba to a 0-0 draw in Aba, Insurance defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 while table toppers Rivers United squeeze past title holders Remo Stars 1-0 in Port-Harcourt.