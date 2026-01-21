Nigeria: Finalists Emerge in Nogig 2026 Football Event

After a week-long competition among 15 companies at the Renaissance pitch in Port Harcourt, finalists have emerged in the football event of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG 2026) due for Abuja next month.

To do battle for the gold medal are NLNG and NMDPRA.

To get to the final, NLNG defeated NNPC 5-4 on penalties as their encounter ended goalless after regulation time in the first semi-final.

Similarly, NMDPRA defeated OANDO 5-3 also on penalties after they ended their tie in a 1-1 stalemate.

The losers will also feature in the third place match to be held at the national finals in Abuja.

In a post event remark, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee NOGIG 2026, Dr Sulaiman Sulaiman, said he was fulfilled after six days of electrifying and entertaining preliminary football at the Renaissance football pitch, Shell RA, Port Harcourt.

Dr Sulaiman suleiman commended the Local Organizing Committee LOC and host RENAISSANCE for ensuring a hitch-free competition.

Dr Sulaiman Sulaiman also said the success of the preliminaries held in Port Harcourt is a dress rehearsal ahead of the main event in Abuja, adding that all hands must be on deck to deliver a memorable NOGIG games starting from February 8, 2026 in Abuja.

Babatunde Atolabi from NLNG said their game plan was for them to win but when it zeroed down to penalty shootout, they had their plan B. "When it got to penalties. The plan was for me to stop their penalties, and that was exactly what I did, and we won."