Liberia: Son of Ex-VP Howard-Taylor Reported Dead

- Charles Phillip Taylor Jr., the son of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, has reportedly died at the GIMS Hospital in Sophie Community, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Taylor Jr. died from respiratory arrest. He was later transferred to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor after family members and medical staff reportedly suspected he had slipped into a coma, the source added.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and as of publication no official statement had been issued by the Howard-Taylor family or relevant health authorities.

Taylor Jr. was the only biological son of Jewel Howard-Taylor, who also served as Liberia's former First Lady during the administration of ex-President Charles Ghankay Taylor.

Before his reported death, Taylor Jr. graduated from the Regional Maritime University in Accra, Ghana, where he earned a Master of Arts in Shipping and Port Administration in July 2023. At the time, Howard-Taylor publicly celebrated the milestone, calling it one of the proudest moments of her life.

While Jewel Howard-Taylor has not commented publicly on the reported death, former President Charles Taylor--who is serving a 50-year prison sentence in the United Kingdom--posted on Facebook mourning the loss of his son.

Taylor Jr.'s half-sister, Charlyne A. Taylor, also reacted publicly, describing the loss as devastating.

"Aye BENT how will you do this one to me? You know what's up na! What do you expect me to do na??? This is not how it was suppose to be Phil, you cannot do this, you just cannot," she wrote on Facebook, ending the post with a crying emoji.

News of Taylor Jr.'s reported death has sparked an outpouring of condolences on social media, with sympathizers extending messages of comfort to the Howard-Taylor family as Liberia awaits official confirmation and further details.