Liberia: Foreign Minister Nyanti Leads Liberia's First-Ever Delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos

- Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti is leading the country's official delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, taking place Jan. 19-23, 2026, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, in what officials describe as Liberia's inaugural participation at the global economic gathering.

The high-level delegation includes the Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, and the National Investment Commission Chairman, Jeff Blibo. Liberian officials say the trip marks a milestone in the government's effort to elevate Liberia's standing in international investment and economic diplomacy circles.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation will use the Davos platform to strengthen strategic partnerships and promote Liberia as an emerging destination for responsible and sustainable investment. The joint participation of the foreign affairs, finance and investment authorities, the ministry said, reflects a coordinated approach to boosting Liberia's global economic profile.

Investment Push, Reform Messaging

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On the margins of the forum, Liberia's delegation is expected to engage global policymakers, development finance institutions, investors and corporate executives to present the country's macroeconomic outlook, fiscal reforms and development priorities, with emphasis on job creation and inclusive growth.

Nyanti is also slated to deliver opening remarks at a senior-level roundtable titled "The Future of Liberia: Global Partnerships and Economic Diplomacy," organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with Foreign Policy magazine. The session is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Financial Times House (Hotel Parsenn) in Davos and is expected to include 15 to 20 participants, including investors, multinational executives and representatives of development finance institutions.

At the roundtable, Ngafuan is expected to outline Liberia's investment-readiness agenda, priority reforms and opportunities in key sectors of the economy, while discussions will also touch on Liberia's international engagement and its expected role in multilateral affairs, including its upcoming tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, according to organizers.

The discussions will include a panel featuring Nyanti, Ngafuan and Blibo, organizers said.

Davos Theme, Global Participation

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," amid global uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions, economic pressures, climate risks and rapid technological change. The forum is designed to bring together political and business leaders to exchange ideas and explore cooperative solutions to shared challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WEF organizers say nearly 3,000 participants from more than 130 countries are expected, including about 400 political leaders, among them nearly 65 heads of state and government, as well as roughly 850 chief executives and chairpersons from leading global companies.

Liberian officials said the country's presence in Davos underscores a renewed push to deepen international partnerships, build investor confidence and advance a unified economic diplomacy strategy aimed at attracting investment, creating jobs and supporting long-term development.