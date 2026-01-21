Lesotho Village With Solar Farm Has No Electricity

Villagers say they gave up grazing land for solar panels in 2022, but they have not seen any reward.

Seeing a solar farm located next to a village, one would expect it to have electricity. But, not so in Maphiring village in Matsoaing, Mokhotlong district, Lesotho.

Villagers say that, in 2022, they gave up grazing land to allow OnePower Lesotho, founded by American entrepreneur Mathew Orosz, to install a solar farm and set up its project offices.

The community expected electrification in return, but years later are still without power. Meanwhile, the company, which provides solar power to communities not on the national grid, is generating electricity for neighbouring villages.

Maphiring village Chief Ntoetsi Letsie said they were not compensated for the loss of their grazing land. He also complained that village committees from other areas were sent for training around the project, but Maphiring's committee was excluded.

Resident Maphezulo Motšekalle said that in 2024, they protested by blocking the road to OnePower's offices with rocks.

"The staff at the site called their Maseru office, and we were told they would come to Maphiring after completing work at Ha Mamolibeli," she said.

"We kept the road blocked while their vehicles were waiting. We were singing to show our protest. Eventually, they came to speak to us and promised they...