Liberia: 25 Liberian Women Break Free From Drug Addiction

Joy, relief, and renewed hope filled the Cooper Farm and Rehab Community, as 25 young women graduated from the Center for Rehabilitation and Reintegration (CFRR) after completing a comprehensive drug rehabilitation and detoxification program.

The ceremony marked another major milestone for the rehabilitation center operated by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, as a new batch of former drug users was formally reintegrated into society following months of structured care, counseling, and skills training.

Parents and guardians expressed heartfelt gratitude to Senator Dillon for sustaining the center, describing CFRR as a lifeline that rescued their daughters from drug addiction, social rejection, and despair. Several parents shared emotional testimonies of the shame, pain, and family breakdown they endured before their children received help.

CFRR Executive Director Trokon Milton disclosed that 32 young women were initially admitted into the program, but 25 completed the full rehabilitation and detoxification process, describing the graduates' achievement as a powerful testament to perseverance, discipline, and commitment.

Some of the graduates also shared deeply personal accounts of how substance abuse nearly destroyed their lives. They thanked CFRR staff, social workers, and their parents for standing by them throughout the recovery process, noting that the program offered them a second chance at life.

The young women said they are now prepared to return to school, acquire marketable skills, and live responsible, productive, and drug-free lives.

Lawmakers and community leaders in attendance encouraged the graduates to remain disciplined, focused, and resilient as they transition back into society.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Dillon emphasized that CFRR operates on principles of inclusiveness and dignity. He said the center does not focus on politics, tribe, or background, but on helping people regain their dignity.

He cautioned the graduates against returning to drug use, stressing that CFRR cannot readmit former clients because "many others are still waiting for help." Senator Dillon also announced free skills training for graduates, aimed at empowering them to build sustainable livelihoods.

The rehabilitated group has already acquired detergent production skills, with samples of their products displayed during the ceremony, highlighting CFRR's strong emphasis on practical vocational empowerment.

The event was held on January 19, 2026, at the CFRR headquarters in Rehab Community, Paynesville, Montserrado County, and drew a broad