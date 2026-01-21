Liberia: Original Country Man Steps Up Support to Vulnerable Groups

Liberian business entrepreneur Thomas Nimene Tweh Jr., popularly known as "Original Country Man," has launched a rice distribution initiative targeting vulnerable residents in Montserrado, with a particular focus on Electoral District #11.

Speaking to the New Dawn, Mr. Tweh emphasized that this effort aligns with his dedication to addressing the immediate needs of the local population. He described the rice distribution as a key element of his Foundation Agenda of Humanitarian Needs, aiming to provide relief and sustenance to those most in need.

The rice distribution program extends across 18 different communities within District #11. Among the communities benefiting are God's Grace, Waterside, Riverview, and Samukai Town. Additional recipients include Mansion Street, Soriba Hills, Success, Decent, and Pineapple Farm Communities. The initiative further reaches Benson Street, Sims, Lukorkor, Taylor Major, Thumbs-Up, and Zukuyebeh Communities, as well as Prosper, Kukatornou, and other concerned communities.

Original Country Man reaffirmed his commitment to the district, declaring, "The people of District #11 remain my priority." He also noted that the distribution program is set to expand, with plans to reach additional communities as part of his broader mission to support local livelihoods.

The intervention has received widespread praise from community leaders and residents, who acknowledge both the practical impact and the symbolic value of the gesture. Pascal Cooper, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude, saying, "Many people don't have rice to eat; this is a heartwarming initiative, and we must appreciate Hon. Tweh for this initiative and hope other leaders can follow."

Residents also commended Original Country Man for maintaining close engagement with grassroots communities and delivering on his promises through tangible action.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah