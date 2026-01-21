Liberia: Kickstart the New Year With Energy, Balance With QNET's Amezcua Wellness Range

The start of a new year often brings renewed goals, fresh routines, and a desire to feel more energised after months of work pressure, screen time, and daily stress.

As people reset their priorities in January, wellbeing routines that support clarity, balance, and sustained energy are becoming an essential part of how they approach the year ahead.

Research from the American Psychological Association shows that prolonged stress can affect both mental focus and physical vitality, reinforcing the importance of intentional wellness habits as individuals transition into a new year.

A study published by ResearchGate suggests widespread issues with rest. The research found that the prevalence of poor sleep quality among young people (university students) in Africa was high at over 63%. Only 39% of the population surveyed were getting sufficient sleep.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As part of this renewed focus, QNET highlights its Amezcua wellness range, designed to support everyday energy and balance. For nearly two decades, Amezcua has been a core wellness category within QNET, backed by research in global biofield science, a field that explores how subtle energy influences focus, resilience, and overall well-being.

The range includes the Amezcua Bio Disc 3, designed to fit easily into everyday hydration habits, whether placed under a glass of water or in a refrigerator, and the Amezcua Chi Pendant 4, worn around the neck as part of a daily wellness routine. The Amezcua e-Guard X complements the range by supporting personal well-being in environments with increased exposure to digital devices.

Trevor Kuna, Official Spokesperson at QNET, said: "As people step into a new year, energy and clarity matter more than ever. Simple, consistent wellness habits can help set the tone for the months ahead. Amezcua products are designed to support that daily intention in a practical way."

Dr Beverly Rubik, biophysicist and member of the QNET Scientific Advisory Board, added: "Energy plays a fundamental role in how we think, feel, and perform. When people support their personal energy balance, they often experience improved clarity, resilience, and overall vitality, which is especially important when establishing new routines at the start of the year."

This renewed focus on energy and recovery aligns with broader global wellness trends. The Global Wellness Institute notes sustained consumer interest in practices that support daily energy, hydration, and recovery, particularly during periods of lifestyle reset such as the beginning of a new year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Health experts at Cleveland Clinic also emphasize that intentional rest and recovery routines can help improve sustained energy levels and mental clarity over time.

Customer Voices -- Starting the Year Recharged

"Using the Bio Disc 3 with my meals, drinks, and water has made a real difference to how I feel day to day. I feel more balanced and comfortable, and it has become part of my daily routine. It has helped me start the year feeling more energized and steadier," Rosette Lebika, Independent Distributor

About QNET

QNET is a prominent lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products that enable individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM - Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly holds memberships in the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more.

QNET is also active in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach. Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net.