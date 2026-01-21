Liberia: Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Explains U.S. Visa Suspension for Liberians

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador B. Elias Shoniyin, has provided clarity on the recent suspension of U.S. immigrant visa processing for Liberians, describing it as an administrative pause rather than a travel ban, while emphasizing the need for Liberia to address economic challenges that drive migration.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Amb. Shoniyin said he has received "multiple requests from both local and international journalists and policymakers" seeking his perspective since the United States announced an indefinite pause affecting Liberia and 74 other countries.

Clarifying the scope of the suspension, he stressed that the measure affects only immigrant visas that lead to permanent residency (green cards) and does not include tourist, student, or other temporary visas. "This measure, a part of a reassessment of U.S. visa screening under the 'public charge' rule, affects only immigrant visas that lead to permanent residency, not tourist, student, or other temporary visas," he wrote, adding that American officials have assured Liberia it is "a temporary administrative pause, not a punitive travel ban."

Despite these assurances, Shoniyin acknowledged the concern the suspension has caused, particularly given Liberia's historic relationship with the United States. "Many Liberians perceive it as a major setback, given our unique historical ties and long-standing friendly relations with the United States," he said.

He highlighted the immediate human impact, especially on families and Diversity Visa lottery winners. "For Liberians seeking immigration status, this suspension disrupts family reunifications and dashes the immediate hopes of Diversity Visa lottery winners who were on the cusp of emigrating," Shoniyin explained. "The announcement has understandably caused anxiety in our communities, both at home and in the diaspora, as families must now wait longer and uncertainty looms over planned migrations."

The former Deputy Minister disclosed that the Liberian government has already activated diplomatic channels to address the situation. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively engaging U.S. authorities to seek clarity on the duration and scope of the pause, with Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti leading high-level discussions. "Liberia is reaffirming its commitment to cooperate on immigration matters, for example, by addressing concerns over visa overstays and ensuring compliance with U.S. immigration regulations," he said.

Shoniyin also emphasized Liberia's historic partnership with Washington. "Our longstanding ties give us a platform to advocate for a swift resolution or exemption, highlighting that Liberian immigrants have traditionally contributed positively in the U.S. and that our government is ready to work on any technical concerns," he noted.

Beyond the immediate visa issue, Shoniyin used the moment to address the broader question of why so many Liberians seek to migrate. "Why do so many Liberians try to migrate to the U.S. in the first place? The answer is simple - economic push," he wrote. "Our people are not fleeing Liberia because they lack patriotism; they are leaving largely because of limited economic opportunities at home."

He cited persistent structural challenges, noting that Liberia remains a least developed country, with nearly half of its population living in poverty. "High youth unemployment, low incomes, and inadequate access to quality education and healthcare create a sense of urgency among our youth to seek better livelihoods abroad," he said, adding that years of conflict and the Ebola epidemic continue to affect the country's economy and infrastructure.

According to Shoniyin, sustainable solutions to migration pressures lie in bold domestic reforms. He called for a broadening of Liberia's economic base through expanded trade, improved investment climate, tourism development, and strengthened governance.

"We must urgently increase our energy capacity, manufacturing, and aggressively seek markets far beyond our borders for Liberian products," he said, highlighting opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area. On investment, he warned that Liberia's economic freedom ranking remains low at 154th globally, underscoring the need for reforms in governance, infrastructure, and regulatory efficiency.

Shoniyin also noted Liberia's untapped tourism potential, emphasizing that "pristine beaches, rainforests, and historical sites" could generate significant revenue and employment. "Many of our West African neighbors have benefited from tourism; Liberia can do the same," he said.

Good governance, he argued, remains the foundation for sustainable economic growth. "Inclusive governance, giving all Liberians a stake in the nation's progress, will help stem the desperation that fuels mass migration," he said, stressing transparency, accountability, and investment in education and vocational training.

Looking ahead, the former Deputy Foreign Minister expressed optimism that Liberia can turn the visa suspension into a moment for reflection and reform. "If a young Liberian can find a good job at home, start a business, or believe in a brighter future in Liberia, the incentive to uproot their lives in search of work abroad will diminish," he wrote. "Our people will be pulled by opportunities here rather than pushed to migrate."

In closing, Shoniyin said the pause should strengthen Liberia's resolve to create opportunities at home. "By broadening our economic base, bolstering governance, and creating jobs at home, we can ensure that migration becomes a matter of choice rather than survival," he concluded, expressing confidence that Liberia can "fulfill the promise of a better life for all Liberians right here on our soil."