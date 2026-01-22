Nigeria: 'It Won't Be Easy, but I Trust My Team,' Osimhen Says Ahead of Must-Win Man City Clash

Osimhen was speaking after Galatasaray's tense 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, a result that leaves the Turkish champions needing a statement performance in their final group-stage game

Fresh from continental duty and still carrying the physical and emotional weight of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, Victor Osimhen has wasted no time refocusing his ambition.

The Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker has made it clear that the mission now is singular: beat Manchester City and keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive.

From AFCON Bronze to European pressure

The 27-year-old only recently returned from AFCON 2025, where he played a decisive role for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Osimhen finished the tournament with four goals and two assists, earned a place in the Team of the Tournament, and helped Nigeria secure a bronze medal.

His campaign, however, was disrupted by injury. An ankle problem forced him off in the semi-final defeat to Morocco and ruled him out of the third-place playoff against Egypt. Despite those concerns, Galatasaray immediately restored him to the starting line-up against Atletico Madrid, with Osimhen completing the full 90 minutes.

A night of resistance at RAMS Park

Galatasaray fell behind early when Giuliano Simeone struck inside four minutes. Atletico looked in control, but the hosts clawed their way back.

A dangerous cut-back from Rolland Sallai forced Marcos Llorente into an own goal in the 20th minute, restoring parity for Okan Buruk's side. Atletico enjoyed the better of the contest thereafter, but Galatasaray held firm.

"I missed everyone so much"

After spending over a month away on international duty in Morocco, Osimhen admitted the emotional pull of returning to Istanbul.

"Of course, I miss everyone so much, even the fans. We knew we'd play against a strong opponent before the game," he said, speaking via Galatasaray's official website.

"I congratulate my teammates, in a 90-minute battle against a tough team like this, we did a good job against a great opponent.

"The game was like 50-50. In some places, we had a chance to finish the game, but I'm happy with our performance."

Eyes fixed on the Etihad

The draw leaves Galatasaray with a simple equation: win or go home. Only a victory away at Manchester City will give them a realistic chance of reaching the Champions League play-offs.

Osimhen knows the scale of the challenge.

"Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world. We're going to play a game. We'll focus on the league, then we'll focus on that game.

"It won't be easy, but I trust my team. I'm looking at it positively, and we can get something out of there. Let's play a good game as we played against Atletico, that's the most important," the 2023 African Player of the Year concluded.

Nothing to lose, everything to prove

Galatasaray travel to the Etihad in seven days to face Pep Guardiola's side, who have already secured progression regardless of the result. A win could help City seal automatic qualification, but for Galatasaray, the night represents a final roll of the dice.

Bronze medal secured. Injury shaken off. Europe still in sight.

Victor Osimhen's message is clear: belief remains the weapon of choice.