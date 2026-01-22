Nigeria: Nenadi Usman-Led Labour Party Speaks On Judgement Sacking Abure As National Chairman

press release

The caretaker committee said in a statement that the judgment represents a victory for democracy, for the Labour Party, and for the Nigerian people, and not a personal victory for Senator Nenadi Usman nor for any individual officer of the party.

The Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party has described Wednesday's judgement of the Federal High Court sacking Julius Abure as national chairman of the party as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

It also said the judgement offers the party an opportunity to genuinely reconcile its various tendencies and rebuild the party into a strong and virile opposition platform.

This was contained in a statement by Ken Asogwa, the senior special adviser (media) to the Interim National Chairman, Nenadi Usman.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, the court presided over by Peter Lifu, recognised Mrs Usman, as the authentic chairperson of the LP, citing the Supreme Court verdict of 4 April 2025.

Mr Lifu said the evidence before the court showed that Julius Abure had completed his tenure as the party's national chairman.

Consequently, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mrs Usman-led caretaker committee as "the only valid authority to represent the Labour Party " pending the party's national convention.

The ruling followed a suit filed by the caretaker committee chair against Mr Abure. Other defendants included the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and INEC.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Asogwa said the caretaker committee "received with joy and relief the judgement, which ordered INEC "to immediately recognise Senator Nenadi Usman's leadership as the only valid, authentic, and legitimate leadership of the Labour Party."

Read the full statement

TODAY'S JUDGEMENT IS A VICTORY FOR DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW*

The Labour Party has received with profound joy and relief the judgment of the Federal High Court, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognise Senator Nenadi Usman's leadership as the only valid, authentic, and legitimate leadership of the Labour Party.

The party notes that today's judgment represents a victory for democracy, for the Labour Party, and for the Nigerian people, and not a personal victory for Senator Nenadi Usman nor for any individual officer of the party.

Although the journey to this point was protracted, difficult, and at times turbulent, the Labour Party urges its members and supporters not to celebrate with triumphalism. Rather, this moment should be embraced as a solemn opportunity for genuine reconciliation. For us, it is a no victor, no vanquished moment. Let it be clearly stated: there is only one united and indivisible Labour Party in Nigeria. This judgment must mark a new beginning anchored on unity, healing, and collective progress.

Accordingly, the Labour Party calls on all members who may feel aggrieved by the current state of affairs - including those against whom today's judgment was delivered - to sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue in the supreme interest of the party.

The party extends an olive branch to all contending tendencies within its fold. We sue for peace, plead for dialogue, and seek sincere reconciliation. There is enormous work ahead in rebuilding the Labour Party into a strong, credible, and virile opposition platform in Nigeria, a task that can only be accomplished in an atmosphere of unity, cohesion, and mutual respect.

In furtherance of this commitment to peace and reconciliation, the party shall immediately constitute a Truce and Reconciliation Committee mandated to engage all aggrieved members and restore lasting harmony within the party.

Furthermore, as a law-abiding institution and a major stakeholder in Nigeria's democratic process, the Labour Party calls on INEC to end all unnecessary distractions by fully complying with today's judgment and according Senator Nenadi Usman's leadership the formal recognition clearly and unambiguously directed by the court.

Finally, the Labour Party congratulates its supporters across the nation for their resilience, steadfastness, and unwavering faith in truth and justice, even at moments when hope appeared lost. We also commend our team of lawyers for their professionalism and diligence, and express our gratitude to the judiciary for once again standing firm as the last hope of the common man.

Ken Eluma Asogwa*

Senior Special Adviser, Media,

to the Interim National Chairman

of the Labour Party,

Senator Nenadi Usman

21st January, 2026