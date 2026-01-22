Nigeria: Lagos Govt Disburses N40 Million to Families of Fallen Lastma Officers

The Lagos State Government emphasised that the payment should not be seen as compensation for the lives of the fallen LASTMA officers, noting that no financial sum can replace human life.

The Lagos State Government has disbursed a total of N40 million to the families and dependants of officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who died in the line of duty.

The presentation, coordinated by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, took place at LASTMA's headquarters in Oshodi on Wednesday.

Twenty families each received N2 million in consolatory assistance.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Giwa emphasised that the payment should not be seen as compensation, noting that no financial sum can replace human life.

He described it as a symbolic recognition of the officers' courage, dedication, and ultimate sacrifice in service to Lagos State and its residents.

"The Lagos State Government remains resolute in its determination to perpetuate the memory of these valiant men and women. Their sacrifices were neither unnoticed nor unappreciated, and their families will never be left to bear the burden of loss alone," Mr Giwa said in a statement posted on X.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, said the initiative would strengthen public trust in government institutions and reassure serving officers that dedication and sacrifice would be honored.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the fallen officers as patriots whose service and discipline will remain part of the agency's history.

He thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for promoting a governance culture that prioritizes human dignity and public service.

The wife of LASTMA's pioneer General Manager, Adebayo Adegboayega Coker, urged beneficiaries to use the funds responsibly, particularly for the education and welfare of their children.

The wife of the late Adeyemo Rotimi expressed gratitude to the governor on behalf of all families, noting that the gesture honored their loved ones' memory and sacrifice.

Background

LASTMA was established in July 2000 to manage traffic flow, enforce road safety regulations, and reduce accidents in Lagos.

LASTMA officers face daily risks on Lagos roads, including attacks from motorists and hazards in congested traffic, making the role demanding and sometimes dangerous.

The agency has been involved in campaigns to improve road safety, and internal reforms have been implemented to ensure professionalism among officers.

This disbursement of N40 million is part of the Lagos State Government's ongoing efforts to recognize the service and sacrifice of public servants while providing support to their families.